Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was Supposed to Be Part of Madonna & Britney Spears' Iconic VMAs Kiss

By Paige Strout Jan 17, 2023
As if Jennifer Lopez wasn't enough of an icon already, she was almost a part of one of the most iconic award show moments in MTV history.

The moment in question? Madonna and Britney Spears' onstage kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, as Jennifer confirmed rumors that she was supposed to be a part of the now-iconic performance.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met—me, her and Britney—to do it at her home," the superstar said of chatting with Madonna exclusively on the Jan. 16 episode of E! News. "And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it."

As a result, Jennifer was replaced with another pop music icon, Christina Aguilera, whom Madonna also kissed during their performance of "Like A Virgin" and "Hollywood."

"We had talked about it," J.Lo continued. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."

The 53-year-old—who stars alongside Josh Duhamel in the new action rom-com Shotgun Wedding—is such a big Madonna fan that she told E! News her go-to karaoke song is none other than the song she almost performed live with her, "Like A Virgin."

Ranking All of Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms

And when it comes to her own music, J.Lo has plenty of new songs in store on her upcoming album This Is Me…Now, which will release later this year. As for whether she plans to take her new material on tour or return to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency, she told E! News, "Most definitely."

"Who knows? One, both, the other, I don't know," the Hustlers star continued. "We have to wait and see. I'm excited about it, though. I'm excited about the new music. I know that from my socials, the fans are excited about it and there's anticipation on it."

Hear more from J.Lo and Josh—including whether Josh would be down for a reboot of his hit NBC series Las Vegas—in the full interview above.

Shotgun Wedding premieres Friday, Jan. 27, on Prime Video.

