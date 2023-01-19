Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal Sex and Name of Their Newborn Baby

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby!

Meet the littlest Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who welcomed a little one on Jan. 13, have shared their newborn's name and sex with the world.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram Jan. 19 alongside a family photo. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

John—real name John Stephens—broke the news that Esti had arrived during a private concert, E! News can confirm. During the performance, he shared that their newborn was born earlier that morning," adding, "What a blessed day." He also said that while he didn't get a lot of sleep, he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

John and Chrissy, also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, welcomed their newborn more than two years after the model suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack. Chrissy had shared the heartbreaking news on social media.