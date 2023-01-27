Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami

UPDATE: ABC News has confirmed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are exiting the company.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Don't expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on GMA3.

"They are out but discussions are still in process," a source familiar with the situation tells E! News. "It is expected they will be leaving the show."

Amy and T.J. have not addressed their status with the show publicly.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts were previously put on hiatus pending an internal investigation over their romantic relationship.

The pair first raised eyebrows in late 2022 after being spotted looking cozy during a series of outings, including dinner in New York City and a getaway to Upstate New York.