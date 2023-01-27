Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Expected to Leave GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami

Don't expect to see Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back on GMA3.

"They are out but discussions are still in process," a source familiar with the situation tells E! News. "It is expected they will be leaving the show."

E! News has reached out to ABC for comment and has not heard back. Amy and T.J. have not addressed their status with the show publicly.

The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts were previously put on hiatus pending an internal investigation over their romantic relationship.

The pair first raised eyebrows in December after being spotted looking cozy during a series of outings, including dinner in New York City and a getaway to Upstate New York.

And although Amy and T.J. were removed from the show pending the internal review, the two didn't shy away from making headlines in the meantime. The anchors were spotted at an Atlanta airport over the holidays—with T.J.'s arm wrapped around Amy as they wheeled their luggage—and then seemingly confirming their romance with a steamy kiss in Miami over the New Year's Eve holiday.

Before making their way cross country, ABC President Kim Godwin explained why the two were being put on hiatus from the daytime show.