Why Logan Lerman Doesn't Want to Play Poseidon in New Percy Jackson Series

There are no tridents in Logan Lerman's future.

The actor, who played demigod Percy Jackson in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, isn't so keen on making an appearance on the upcoming Percy Jackson Disney+ series.

It's not that Logan isn't interested, necessarily—he just doesn't really think it makes any sense.

"I get people asking me all the time if I'm gonna play Poseidon, and I'm like, 'Am I old enough to play Poseidon?'" Logan pondered to Esquire Jan. 12. "I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team."

Alright, let's do the math.

Logan turns 31 on Jan. 19 and Disney+ has revealed that Percy, played by Walker Scobell, will be 12 years old in the new series.

So, yeah, it might be a bit of a stretch—but this is a story about Greek mythology, mysterious underworlds and fighting forces of eternal darkness, after all! Surely we can suspend our collective belief for the sake of a Logan Lerman return!