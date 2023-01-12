Why Logan Lerman Doesn't Want to Play Poseidon in New Percy Jackson Series

There are no tridents in Logan Lerman's future.
The actor, who played demigod Percy Jackson in 2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, isn't so keen on making an appearance on the upcoming Percy Jackson Disney+ series.
It's not that Logan isn't interested, necessarily—he just doesn't really think it makes any sense.
"I get people asking me all the time if I'm gonna play Poseidon, and I'm like, 'Am I old enough to play Poseidon?'" Logan pondered to Esquire Jan. 12. "I don't think I'm old enough for that one! I wouldn't cast me in that role if I was part of the creative team."
Alright, let's do the math.
Logan turns 31 on Jan. 19 and Disney+ has revealed that Percy, played by Walker Scobell, will be 12 years old in the new series.
So, yeah, it might be a bit of a stretch—but this is a story about Greek mythology, mysterious underworlds and fighting forces of eternal darkness, after all! Surely we can suspend our collective belief for the sake of a Logan Lerman return!
Alas, Logan revealed that he hasn't even been approached in the first place, saying, "No one's hit me up about it."
"There's not a secret that's waiting to be announced or something like that," Logan continued. "I do get asked a lot about it, and I hate to disappoint and be like, 'No, I don't know anything and I'm not involved,' but that's the truth. I don't know anything about it."
Despite his lack of involvement, Logan said there's still plenty of reason to be optimistic.
"I do know is that [Percy Jackson author] Rick Riordan is doing it, and that's pretty cool for the fans of the Percy Jackson series," he said. "I'm excited for those fans to get that version of the story told and see what they do with this."
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow Percy "who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the series' description. "Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."
Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri play Percy's comrades Annabeth and Grover, respectively.
The series—which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas and Glynn Turman—is expected to hit Disney+ later this year.