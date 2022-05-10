The Author of Percy Jackson Has Harsh Words for Racist Fans Complaining About Disney+ Casting

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The author of Percy Jackson is calling out members of his own fan base.

Rick Riordan, who originated the character of Percy in the 2005 novel Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, condemned racist reactions to the casting of Leah Sava Jeffries in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Some fans have expressed anger that the color of Leah's skin doesn't totally match the skin tone of character Annabeth Chase's from Riordan's novels.

"This post is specifically for those who have a problem with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase," Riordan wrote in a blog post May 10. "It's a shame such posts need to be written, but they do....If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame. Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong."