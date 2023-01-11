Ashlee Simpson Shares Insight Into Relationship With Mother-in-Law Diana Ross

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

We L.O.V.E. Ashlee Simpson and Diana Ross's close-knit bond.

As Ashlee—who wed Diana's son Evan Ross in 2014—recently explained, she and the music icon have formed a musical relationship since becoming relatives.

"It's nerve-wracking at first playing music for anyone when it's new," the 38-year-old said during a Jan. 10 appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. "But definitely her! You're like, 'Oh please like it.' Definitely butterflies—but she's such a wonderful mother-in-law."

So, when it came to giving her musical expertise on her daughter-in-law and son's 2018 EP Ashlee + Evan, Diana was all in.

"She's very encouraging," Ashlee told host Jennifer Hudson. "She helped us on the album."

And as if the 78-year-old singer couldn't get any more sweeter, Ashlee recalled the major part Diana played during her and Evan's nuptials nearly a decade ago.

"She married us," the Melrose Place alum said. "Then she surprised us by singing for us."