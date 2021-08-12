Selma Blair Was "Told to Make Plans for Dying" While Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Watch : Ashlee Simpson Ross & Selma Blair Are the Cutest Mom Friends

Over the course of her career, Selma Blair has acted in fan favorites like Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions. But now, as she put it to Vanity Fair, she's appearing in her "first real starring 'role'" for a new film—a documentary about her life and her battle with multiple sclerosis.

"I had the conviction of thinking I had something to share," she explained to the magazine. "You keep opening windows or closing doors and finding tools. I hope my little life gives someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more awareness of ourselves. I hope the film shows that MS varies. That people's strengths and weaknesses vary. All the emotions of life make healing variable too. For all of us."

Introducing, Selma Blair follows the 49-year-old actress' "journey of personal acceptance and resilience," streamer Discovery+ writes, "as she reckons with the next chapter of her life" following her 2018 diagnosis.

"The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality," the description states. "Complete with her trademark wit and humor, the film follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition."