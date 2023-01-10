Brandi Glanville Says She Didn't See Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit Coming

Watch : Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits

Bravo fans weren't the only ones surprised by Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure.

After Lisa announced on Jan. 5 that she would be leaving the show after eight seasons, her former co-star and friend Brandi Glanville weighed in on the news exclusively on the Jan. 9 episode of E! News, stating, "I didn't see it coming, honestly."

But Lisa's break is one Brandi told E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and guest host Francesca Amiker is much needed for the longtime reality star.

"She's very happy about it, she's fine with it," the 50-year-old added. "She's like, 'I look forward to the next chapter,' and she's very okay with it, at peace."

But just like RHOBH executive producer Andy Cohen and co-star Sutton Stracke have previously expressed, Brandi also thinks Lisa's time on Bravo isn't truly over.

"I feel like she'll be back," she shared, "I feel like she needed a pause, just because her mom passed away during shooting. She didn't really get a chance to mourn that." Lisa's mother Lois Rinna died in November 2021 following a stroke.