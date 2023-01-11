Claire Danes Confirms She and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3 at 2023 Golden Globes

Claire Danes was a vision in white at the 2023 Golden Globes, as she debuted her baby bump in a fabulous red carpet look.

Claire Danes's baby news is as good as gold.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble actress made a fabulous pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Golden Globes, confirming that she and her husband of 14 years, Hugh Dancy, are expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Claire showcased her growing baby bump in an angelic white floral gown that featured diamond-embellished straps and a keyhole cutout that was accented by a dainty pink satin bow. (See all of the Golden Globes fashion here.)

Despite making a maternity style statement on the red carpet, the Homeland alum kept details about her little one under wraps. In fact, just before Claire welcomed Cyrus in 2012, she told Anderson Cooper why she and Hugh are private about their kids.

"It's important to keep a little something to ourselves because we're so public," she said at the time.

In addition to sharing the sweet family news, the 2023 Golden Globes mark an extra special occasion for the actress. For one, she's nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble. (See the full winners' list here).

But even if Claire doesn't take home a golden statue during tonight's ceremony, she's already a four-time Golden Globe winner.

Of course, Claire's red carpet appearance wasn't the only swoon-worthy moment at the awards show. Keep scrolling to see all of the incredible looks!

