Jennifer Coolidge, Hilary Swank, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars to Present at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

From a lush palazzo in Palermo to the Golden Globes stage in Los Angeles.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is among those set to present at the upcoming 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Jan. 9.

Among those joining the actress in the presenting duties onstage at the Beverly Hilton are Hilary Swank, Jennifer Hudson, Claire Danes, Henry Golding, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Letitia Wright and Mo Brings Plenty.

The stars join the previously announced group of presenters, who include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino, Ana Gasteyer and Colman Domingo.

In addition to presenting at the award show, Coolidge is a nominee. She's up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category for her work in The White Lotus. She's joined by her co-star Aubrey Plaza, Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble, Nash-Betts for DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven.