Daisy Edgar-Jones Will Play Carole King in Beautiful Film Adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones is a natural (woman).
The Where the Crawdads Sing star will play legendary singer-songwriter Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, E! News confirms.
Beautiful ran on Broadway from 2014 to 2019 and tells the story of Carole's early life and career using her own iconic songs as a backdrop, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "So Far Away," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "You've Got a Friend."
Daisy has some undeniably big shoes to fill—after all, Jessie Mueller, who played Carole in the Broadway musical, won the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical—but her casting comes with a ringing endorsement from Carole herself.
"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger," Carole said in a statement. "She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance."
The script for the film adaptation is being directed by Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko, best known for directing 2010's The Kids Are All Right starring Julianne Moore and Annette Bening.
Cholodenko is also co-writing the script with writing partner Stuart Blumberg, based on Douglas McGrath's book of the musical.
Daisy, already a Golden Globe nominee for her work on Normal People, received her second Globes nomination on Dec. 12 for her performance on the Hulu limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, which she starred in alongside Andrew Garfield.