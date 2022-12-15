Daisy Edgar-Jones Will Play Carole King in Beautiful Film Adaptation

Watch : Carole King on Honoring Taylor Swift at the 2019 AMAs

Daisy Edgar-Jones is a natural (woman).

The Where the Crawdads Sing star will play legendary singer-songwriter Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, E! News confirms.

Beautiful ran on Broadway from 2014 to 2019 and tells the story of Carole's early life and career using her own iconic songs as a backdrop, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "So Far Away," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "You've Got a Friend."

Daisy has some undeniably big shoes to fill—after all, Jessie Mueller, who played Carole in the Broadway musical, won the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical—but her casting comes with a ringing endorsement from Carole herself.

"Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger," Carole said in a statement. "She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance."