Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Ponders Her Future with Ex Kody Brown After Announcing Split

Meri Brown hasn't totally closed the door on her estranged husband.
The Sister Wives star, who announced her split from Kody Brown in December after a 32-year polygamous relationship, hinted that their story still might have a final chapter.
In a sneak peek at Jan. 8's Sister Wives: One on One shared by People, Meri addressed a possible reconciliation with Kody. "I don't know," she said. "Time will tell, won't it? It's for me to decide. He's decided, so now what?"
Meri also expressed some continued confusion about Kody's current decision-making process.
"This is what I say, people change," she added. "Maybe he's just at this place that's like, 'She's just not for me anymore' and he's now finally just saying it."
Regardless, Meri flaunted some renewed confidence as she attempts to move forward.
"I don't think Kody realizes the s--t that I am," she bragged. "If he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."
Meri confirmed her split from Kody during the Dec. 18 episode of Sister Wives: One on One, in which Meri was shown footage of Kody saying that he didn't consider himself "married" to her.
The separation comes on the heels of Kody's splits from wives Christine Brown in November 2021 and Janelle Brown in December 2022.
"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision.' And then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri said after being shown Kody's confession. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."
Meri was Kody's first wife, with the couple marrying in 1990, and they share 27-year-old son Leon. Though in a plural marriage, Kody and Meri actually legally divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry Robyn Brown.
Kody's marriage to Robyn is the only relationship from the plural marriage that remains intact.
Sister Wives: One on One airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on TLC.