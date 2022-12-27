How Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Meri Brown Celebrated Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities.

After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his break up from Christine Brown—each star shared glimpses at how they spent their holiday with those closest to them.

Janelle, who spent time with her and Kody's daughters Madison Brush, 25, and Savannah Brown, 18, shared a family photo to Instagram Dec. 25, to which Christine commented, "Aww so cute." As for Christine herself, she posted a photo of her and Kody's daughter, Truely, 12, playing a board game.

And if you're wondering about what Meri was up to this holiday season, she spent time with friend Jenn Sullivan in Utah, sharing a video on Instagram Dec. 23 of the two clad in Christmas gear.

As a refresher, in a Dec. 12 teaser for the Sister Wives: One on One special, Kody revealed he and Janelle separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. And in another preview shared just three days later, Meri also revealed that she and Kody split up after 32 years together.