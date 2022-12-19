Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding “Courage” After Confirming Kody Brown Split

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Meri Brown is sharing some words of wisdom following her split from Kody Brown.

One day after confirming on the Sister Wives: One on One special that she and Kody have ended their 32-year polygamous relationship, the TLC star posted a cryptic message on Instagram about finding self-worth.

"If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre," the 51-year-old wrote on Dec. 19. "Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do."

However, Meri went on to note another option. "Or....Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms. Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own 'stories' about you."

She added, "Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don't let them tell you any different. Worthy Up, Sister!"