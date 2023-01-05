Find Out the Other WandaVision Alum Headed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

It was Kitty all along!

Just weeks ahead of That '90s Show's Jan. 19 premiere on Netflix, it's been announced that Debra Jo Rupp will be popping up in another highly anticipated TV spinoff in 2023.

That's right, the That '70s Show actress has been cast in the WandaVision spinoff—titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos—alongside Kathryn Hahn, according to Deadline.

Rupp originally appeared in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis. Although, it has not yet been confirmed if she will be reprising the role for Agatha.

The Disney+ series will also star Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone and fellow WandaVision alum Emma Caulfield Ford. Yet, WandaVision's titular superheroes Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are not expected to return.

E! News has reached out to Marvel and Disney for further comment.

Additionally, Rupp will be reprising her role of Kitty Forman for That '90s Show later this month along with her co-star, Kurtwood Smith, as Red Forman. Rupp and Smith also both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.