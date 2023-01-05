Find Out the Other WandaVision Alum Headed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield will appear opposite one of their WandaVision co-stars in Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

By JD Knapp Jan 05, 2023 12:34 AMTags
TVMarvelCelebritiesThat '70s ShowWandaVision
Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

It was Kitty all along!

Just weeks ahead of That '90s Show's Jan. 19 premiere on Netflix, it's been announced that Debra Jo Rupp will be popping up in another highly anticipated TV spinoff in 2023.

That's right, the That '70s Show actress has been cast in the WandaVision spinoff—titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos—alongside Kathryn Hahn, according to Deadline.

Rupp originally appeared in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis. Although, it has not yet been confirmed if she will be reprising the role for Agatha.

The Disney+ series will also star Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone and fellow WandaVision alum Emma Caulfield Ford. Yet, WandaVision's titular superheroes Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are not expected to return.

E! News has reached out to Marvel and Disney for further comment.

Additionally, Rupp will be reprising her role of Kitty Forman for That '90s Show later this month along with her co-star, Kurtwood Smith, as Red Forman. Rupp and Smith also both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

Original series stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and Don Stark are all set to return for special guest spots.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

On reuniting with her former co-stars, Rupp tearfully shared in a Dec. 27 featurette, "I mean seeing all the kids come back, it was almost like no time passed. It was like a mini reunion every week. It's just been amazing."

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006 on Fox, while WandaVision aired its nine-episode run on Disney+ in 2021.

You can catch That '90s Show when it premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently in production.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

2

Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

3

Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne Welcomed Baby With Sid Wilson

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

2

Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

3

Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne Welcomed Baby With Sid Wilson

4

Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

5

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored at Private Family Service