The Daily Show Reveals When Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones & More Will Guest Host

Watch : Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS

It's a brand new era of The Daily Show.

After Trevor Noah bid an emotional farewell to the legendary political late night show on Dec. 8, a star-studded list of guest hosts is set to keep his seat warm before a permanent replacement is named.

Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman are each set for a week of hosting duties behind the iconic desk—and E! News can exclusively reveal when you can expect to see them.

Leslie will host when The Daily Show returns from hiatus during the week of Jan. 17, Wanda hosts the week of Jan. 23, D.L. takes over the week of Jan. 30, Chelsea follows the week of Feb. 6 and Sarah rounds things out the week of Feb. 13.

As the first host of the post-Trevor Noah era, Leslie exclusively told E! News she is "looking forward to politicking with America (and other s--t too)."