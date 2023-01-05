Exclusive

The Daily Show Reveals When Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones & More Will Guest Host

The Daily Show is bringing in some major guest hosts and E! News has the exclusive details. Find out when Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones and more are set to fill in.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 05, 2023 5:30 PMTags
TVExclusivesSarah SilvermanChelsea HandlerWanda SykesKal PennComedy CentralJon StewartCelebritiesThe Daily ShowTrevor NoahLeslie Jones
Watch: Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS

It's a brand new era of The Daily Show.

After Trevor Noah bid an emotional farewell to the legendary political late night show on Dec. 8, a star-studded list of guest hosts is set to keep his seat warm before a permanent replacement is named.

Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman are each set for a week of hosting duties behind the iconic desk—and E! News can exclusively reveal when you can expect to see them.

Leslie will host when The Daily Show returns from hiatus during the week of Jan. 17, Wanda hosts the week of Jan. 23, D.L. takes over the week of Jan. 30, Chelsea follows the week of Feb. 6 and Sarah rounds things out the week of Feb. 13.

As the first host of the post-Trevor Noah era, Leslie exclusively told E! News she is "looking forward to politicking with America (and other s--t too)."

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

Chelsea exclusively shared that she's "excited to go in there and make some noise," while Sarah had a simpler outlook, saying, "I can't wait to smell that chair."

It's the little things!

Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans have also been announced as future guest hosts, however their dates have not yet been revealed.

Though Trevor has moved on, Daily Show correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper will all be back.

Getty Images

The Daily Show returns—with guest host Leslie Jones!—Jan. 17 at 11 pm on Comedy Central.

Trending Stories

1

Glennon Doyle Shares Anorexia Diagnosis

2

Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Leaving Children Alone Amid His Death

3

See Jessica Simpson Wear Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Glennon Doyle Shares Anorexia Diagnosis

2

Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Leaving Children Alone Amid His Death

3

See Jessica Simpson Wear Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

4

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

5

Candace Bushnell Finally Answers Team Big vs. Team Aidan Debate