Simon Cowell Reveals the Surprising Reason He Backed Out of Having His Own Talk Show

Watch : Why Simon Cowell BACKED OUT of His Own Talk Show

Simon Cowell has never been shy to share his opinions.

But when it comes to doing so on a daily basis on his own talk show, the America's Got Talent judge revealed he has no interest in joining his American Idol discoveries Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson on daytime TV—even if he came close.

"I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out, and I just walked out the meeting," Simon exclusively shared on the Jan. 3 episode of E! News. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."

But one thing Simon is good at is spotting talent, which he continues to do alongside judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum on NBC's new competition series America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

However, host Terry Crews told E! News the show should be called "The World's Got Talent," explaining, "You have most memorable, you have people who've won Got Talent competitions all over the world, international. And everyone has come here to compete against each other."