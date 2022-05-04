Howie Mandel Calls Attack on Dave Chappelle the "Beginning of the End of Comedy"

Howie Mandel is saying "no deal" when it comes to getting back on stage any time soon.
Following Will Smith's Oscars slap and Dave Chappelle's attack at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, Mandel admitted he has concerns about the comedy world going forward, noting the most recent incident is his "worst fear come true."
"Not to comment on what happened at the Academy Awards, but I thought that that opened the flood gates," the comedian told E! News' Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Daisy Fuentes on May 4. "We're already as comedians being attacked as far as being canceled for something that you don't like, something that you find offensive, something that you think is too soon."
Having been in the industry for nearly 45 years, Mandel never thought he would one day fear for his safety while performing.
"You saw what happened at the Academy Awards, and I thought that just triggers—violence triggers violence," the 66-year-old said, "and I think this is the beginning of the end for comedy."
As for how he'd react in a situation like Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle, Mandel confessed to being "a wuss."
"I'm probably more of a Chris Rock, and a Usain Bolt because I would run," he joked. "I wouldn't stand there. I wouldn't fight back, and I would just run."
Well-known for his hosting gigs on America's Got Talent and Deal or No Deal, Mandel can now be seen on Netflix's game show Bullsh*t, which offers contestants large sums of cash, even if they're lying their way through the game.
"I have not loved anything as much, if not more, than Deal or No Deal in my entire career until Bull came along," he revealed. "On Deal or No Deal, I really couldn't play along because I don't know what's going on. I just waited to see what was in the case. In this one, I get to sit back like the audience member and listen to this person pontificate on something, and just try to—‘How the heck does she know what she's talking about?' I get to play along."
Calling the show "Deal or No Deal on steroids," Mandel revealed Bullsh*t hit a milestone that took Deal or No Deal years to achieve.
"It took us four years to give away the million dollars [on Deal or No Deal]," he said. "Here's a little spoiler, I give away the million dollars on the first season of Bull."
And though Mandel won't reveal the craziest fib he's ever told, he shared that some little white lies helped him succeed.
"Just about every job I've gotten, every relationship I've ever been in, everything that I've ever achieved in life has gotten me because of bull[s--t]," he shared on Daily Pop. "So, it's really hard to list all the honest things that are happening in my life and things that I do."
Season one of Bullsh*t is now streaming on Netflix. Next, Mandel will return to NBC with the season 17 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET.
