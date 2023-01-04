You've Been Storing Your Perfume Wrong, According to This Viral TikTok

Watch : Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair on TikTok

TikTok's new viral beauty tip actually makes perfect scents.

Influencer Emelia O'Toole, who goes by the name @professorperfume and shares her beauty expertise on the video app, provided a mind-blowing hack on how to properly store your fragrances.

As it turns out, many of us have been displaying our pretty glass bottles incorrectly. And the TikToker, whose one-minute video has amassed more than five million views since she posted it in November, said she's offering her tips because she "can't take it anymore."

"It's come to my attention that nobody on TikTok or Pinterest knows the proper way to store perfume," Emelia shared, alongside photos of the product shown on bathroom counters. "When you shower, all of the steam, all of the constant temperature fluctuations are going to spoil your perfume a lot faster than if you store them correctly."

But before you place them on your dresser or near a window sill, she said that also decreases their potency. Instead, she offered a simple suggestion that will help them preserve their scent.