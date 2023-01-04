You've Been Storing Your Perfume Wrong, According to This Viral TikTok

TikTok's new viral beauty tip actually makes perfect scents.
Influencer Emelia O'Toole, who goes by the name @professorperfume and shares her beauty expertise on the video app, provided a mind-blowing hack on how to properly store your fragrances.
As it turns out, many of us have been displaying our pretty glass bottles incorrectly. And the TikToker, whose one-minute video has amassed more than five million views since she posted it in November, said she's offering her tips because she "can't take it anymore."
"It's come to my attention that nobody on TikTok or Pinterest knows the proper way to store perfume," Emelia shared, alongside photos of the product shown on bathroom counters. "When you shower, all of the steam, all of the constant temperature fluctuations are going to spoil your perfume a lot faster than if you store them correctly."
But before you place them on your dresser or near a window sill, she said that also decreases their potency. Instead, she offered a simple suggestion that will help them preserve their scent.
"Store your fragrance in a cool, dry, dark place," she advised. "I always recommend your closet or a dresser drawer."
She noted that some people prefer to keep their perfumes in the fridge, but said you don't need to take it that far.
Emelia concluded her video with a fresh note, adding: "Say it with me: Hide them away to make them stay!"
@professorperfume i cant take it anymore #perfumetok #perfumetips #perfumetiktok #perfume #perfume101 #themoreyouknow #lifetip #greenscreen #bathroomorganization #fyp #foryou ? original sound - Emelia | Professor Perfume ??
While many of Emelia's followers were heartbroken to discover this tip—with several commenting that their bottles were too pretty to be hidden away—fragrance expert Iember Gordon said her advice was spot-on.
"Your fragrances may look pretty on your vanity or bathroom shelf," the head of marketing at the Fragrance Shop told Cosmopolitan UK, "but fragrances can break down in fluctuating temperatures or humidity."
As Iember explained, "If a fragrance gets hot and cold a lot, this causes it to 'sweat', and condensation can get into the fragrance and cause unwanted chemical reactions to occur, which can ruin your favorite scent."