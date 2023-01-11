Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Are Ready For Takeoff at 2023 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco just made a big bang at the 2023 Golden Globes.
The pregnant Flight Attendant star graced the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton proving she's the real lavender haze in a purple floor-length gown. But perhaps her best accessory: Love Tom Pelphrey, who wore a white tux jacket and black slacks. (See all the stars arrive at the Golden Globes here.)
At the Jan. 10 award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, and airing on NBC, Cuoco is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category. Also up for the coveted award? Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.
And Cuoco knows she's in very good company. "SHOCKED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!" the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram after she learned her work in The Flight Attendant was recognized. "THANK YOU!!!!!"
That's not all she's celebrating, either: She and Pelphrey are about to be parents. Just last week, the duo—who met in April 2022 at the season four premiere of Ozark—enjoyed a babymoon beach vacation before their little girl arrives.
During the tropical getaway, Cuoco gave her followers a glimpse at her baby daddy putting his multi-tasking skills to the test as he carried their beach bag. As she captioned the snap, "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s--t lol."
In another shot, she donned a sherbet orange bikini with a pink sarong, showing off her huge smile as she stood next to Pelphrey: "Parents."
It's a milestone that just makes sense for the duo, who knew from the beginning this romance was it for them.
"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Cuoco recalled of their first meeting. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."
Now, to see every star on the Golden Globes carpet, keep scrolling.
