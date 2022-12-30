See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showcase Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made time for a tropical getaway before their baby girl arrives. Keep reading to see the cute snaps.

By Amy Lamare Dec 30, 2022 10:14 PMTags
BabiesThe Big Bang TheoryKaley CuocoCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical babymoon ahead of their daughter's birth.

Before The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, become a family of three, they jetted off for a tropical getaway to celebrate their growing family. Kaley shared several images in her Instagram Story on Dec. 30 showing the couple enjoying their beach vacation.

Kaley teased her baby daddy, captioning a snap of him carrying their towels, a straw hat, water bottles, flip flops and beach bag, "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s--t lol."

In another snap, the Big Bang Theory alum wears a sherbert orange bikini, with a pink sarong around her neck. Both wore sunglasses and carried blue beach towels while Kaley stuck her tongue out and Tom smiled widely. She captioned the shot, "Parents."

While on their vacation, the two made time for the beach as well as the pool. Kaley also shared a couple photos of the lush, tropically landscaped grounds of the resort.

photos
Kaley Cuoco's Pregnancy Photos
Instagram

In another snap, Kaley lies on a lounge chair with her hair flowing around her shoulders, wearing a blue and white striped button down open to reveal her baby bump. Tom is in another lounge chair, shirtless with a beach towel wrapped around his legs. 

Kaley and Tom met in April at the season four Ozark premiere. They were set up by their manager and the rest was history.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Kaley told USA Today in May. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."

Instagram

And six months later, they announced they were expecting!

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," Kaley captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Oct. 11. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

