Allow These New Year's Resolution Templates From TikTok Guide You in 2023

Need extra motivation to help you jot down your 2023 goals? TikTok has you covered with a variety of templates that will keep you on track to reach your New Year's resolutions.

If you kicked off 2023 without making any New Year's resolutions, fret not. 

TikTok is here to help you manifest your goals, as many influencers have shared handy templates that are designed to keep you motivated throughout the year.

Think of these templates as a map guiding you to reach your fullest potential in the New Year. Plus, it's a total mood booster to see the sections you've crossed off when you reflect on your achievements this time next year.

So, whether you want to write down your resolutions on a month-to-month basis or find it easier to break them up into sections that matter to your lifestyle the most—health, career, family, etc.—there's a variety of templates that just might speak to you.

TikToker @bridgiecasey, who swears by The Year Compass template, summed it up best when explaining why uses this method.

"You focus more on how you want to feel," she said, "rather than what you want to do."

Keep scrolling to see other ideas on how to put pen to paper and start the New Year with a clean slate.

Tiktok
The Year Compass Template

TikToker @bridgiecasey raved over The Year Compass template, saying, "helps me look at my life holistically and not just on things I've achieved, but the way that I felt in different areas of my life."

The template provides several prompts to reflect on the past year by writing down moments in your career, with your relationships, health, etc. It includes the same prompts for your New Year ahead, while also focusing on forgiveness, letting go and a word that you would like to symbolize the year.

Tiktok
The Spreadsheet Template

If you are super detail-oriented and love crossing off your to-do list, this template is for you. User @youareloved_movement shared how she strategically plans every aspect of her day, week, month and year ahead. From checking off boxes after each goal is completed to tracking her progress with a statistics tracker, her spreadsheet is next level.

"You must start with a plan to turn goals into habits," she shared in her video.

Tiktok
Goals-Oriented Template

If spreadsheets aren't your jam, influencer @claire.elis shared a handy layout that will still help you set your intentions and reach your goals. She has four separate sections that include lifestyle, career, relationships and health and mind.

Put simply, she said, "I just do bullet points of everything I want."

Afterward, she'll write down what she wants to either achieve or leave behind in the New Year with prompts that include "I want to quit," "I want to start," "I want to learn," etc. Lastly, she picks a word that encompasses her intentions.

Tiktok
Monthly Goals Template

TikToker @nikidetrich and her BFF created a template that focuses on goals to reach each month instead of for the whole year.

"I really feel we've been doing New Year's resolutions wrong," the influencer began her video, before sharing that she co-designed the "Create Your Year" format where you "come up with a new goal for every single month and then at the end you put it all together."

 

Niki listed January as her health and fitness month, whereas she plans to focus on her home space in February. And while each month serves its own purpose, she did note that December is meant for "all" of them combined to "make these things better habits in the future."

 

Tiktok
The 12-Week Year Template

User @hannah.mcbrearty took inspiration from The 12 Week Year book and plans a years-worth of goals in just three months. As she reiterated in her video, "Yes, bitch, I said three months."

Prioritizing her goals and strategizing how she's going to tackle them in a short period has helped her "accomplish a lot," she revealed. But her biggest "cheat code" for being able to hold herself accountable is that she schedules time in her calendar to work on them, making them mandatory to-dos.

Tiktok
Goals Outline Template

Using the old-school method of drawing an outline, @k8lynanderson swears by this method. In the middle box, titled Goals, she'll jot down a couple of sentences about what she hopes to accomplish within a year and add a target date in mind. Next, she maps out her goals, writing down two max, for other aspects of her life, including finances, relationships, self-development, etc.

