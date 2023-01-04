Allow These New Year's Resolution Templates From TikTok Guide You in 2023

Watch : North West Wraps Gifts for Dream Kardashian’s Birthday on TikTok

If you kicked off 2023 without making any New Year's resolutions, fret not.

TikTok is here to help you manifest your goals, as many influencers have shared handy templates that are designed to keep you motivated throughout the year.

Think of these templates as a map guiding you to reach your fullest potential in the New Year. Plus, it's a total mood booster to see the sections you've crossed off when you reflect on your achievements this time next year.

So, whether you want to write down your resolutions on a month-to-month basis or find it easier to break them up into sections that matter to your lifestyle the most—health, career, family, etc.—there's a variety of templates that just might speak to you.

TikToker @bridgiecasey, who swears by The Year Compass template, summed it up best when explaining why uses this method.

"You focus more on how you want to feel," she said, "rather than what you want to do."