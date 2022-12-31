Barbara Walters Dead at 93: The View Co-Hosts and Other Stars Mourn Trailblazer

Debbie Matenopoulos

The TV journalist and original The View cast member, who starred on the show between 1997 and 2006, wrote on Instagram, "I was 22 years old when you chose me to sit next to you on The View and you changed my life forever. When we first met you asked me who the 3 most important people of the last century were. I told you Albert Einstein, Bill Gates and Madonna. You laughed out loud and said, 'You can't be serious. You are going to be perfect for our show.'"

She continued, "You taught me everything I know about interviewing people and about doing live TV. You taught me how to be professional on a set and in just about any life situation I could ever be in. I learned so much simply by watching you and being in your presence. You always gave 100 percent and you expected nothing less from any of us. You are and you will forever be my fairy godmother and my hero."

Matenopoulos said Walters is "THE reason any female journalist and any female tv personality for that matter has the opportunities they have today." She wrote, "You broke glass ceilings. You paved the way. You didn't accept things simply for how they were so you changed them. We as women owe you so much."

Matenopoulos continued, "But I in particular, owe you everything. Thank you for taking a chance on a young Greek immigrant girl studying journalism at NYU. You are a legend. You are an icon. And you were also an amazingly funny, charming, witty friend. You will be so missed. May you rest in peace and pride. You were one of one Barbara Walters and I love you dearly. Until we meet again."