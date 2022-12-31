Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters Dead at 93

Barbara Walters, the broadcast journalist whose impressive career spanned over 60 years, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93 years old.
Bob Iger—the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, Walters' longtime employer—said she died Dec. 30 at her home in New York.
"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself," Iger tweeted. "She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons."
He added, "I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend."
Although her literary career, which included writing for Redbook Magazine, began early as the 1950s, Walters' first television appearance was as a "Today Girl" on the Today show, where she ascended to reporter-at-large within just a year. In 1974, as co-host of the morning program, Walters became the first woman to hold that particular title for an American news show.
In addition to Today, her career expanded over four more decades and included her being at the helm of various shows such as 20/20, ABC Evening News and The View—the last of which she created, produced and co-hosted.
Starting in 2010, Walters also hosted a SiriusXM show called Here's Barbara—until she stepped away from both her satellite series and her chair at The View, simultaneously—in 2014.
Throughout her impactful career, Walters continued to break barriers as a journalist—including interviewing every sitting U.S. president from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama—and first lady, until her official retirement from hosting in 2015. In addition to her sit-down with high-ranking politicians, some of Walters' most iconic interviews include her one-on-ones with Fidel Castro, Michael Jackson and Anna Wintour.
Prior to her retirement, Walters was nominated for 11 Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, earned a Women in Film Lucy Award and was honored with a GLAAD Excellence in Media award.
Additionally, in 1989, Walters was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and more than a decade later, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2000. Seven years later, Walters cemented her legendary status when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
As she said when leaving The View, "I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain. I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women—and OK, some men too—who will be taking my place."
She is survived by her adult daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber.
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)