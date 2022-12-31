Allow 2022's Most Viral TikTok Trends to Influence Your Beauty Routine

Watch : North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows

Beauty is in the eye of the...TikTokers.

It's no secret the beauty community dominated the video-sharing app with viral trends that saw everyone trying their hand at Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails and making their Twilight fantasy a reality with the sparkly vampire skin look. Plus, time-saving techniques like the dotted makeup hack hit the beauty bullseye.

And while many of the makeup and skincare trends were both pretty and practical, there were quite a few eyebrow-raising ones. Prime example: TikTok's very own bleached eyebrow filter inspired a wave of people to actually dye their brows.

Another at-home treatment TikTokers experimented with this year? Period face masks. And yes, that's one we're definitely hoping stays behind in 2022. (And we know a few dermatologists would agree.)

But no matter the bizarre or bold trend to take the internet by storm, it's clear that TikTok's influence in the beauty space shows no signs of slowing down.