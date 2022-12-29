Has HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Been Killed? James Gunn Says…

Watch : OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More

According to James Gunn, reports of The Green Lantern's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

In response to a report that HBO Max's planned Green Lantern series had been scrapped, the new co-CEO of DC Studios responded on Twitter Dec. 26, simply writing: "Fake."

A Green Lantern television series was first announced in 2019, which was set to focus on the characters of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott. In fact, actors Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine had already been cast in the respective roles.

However, in October 2022, it was announced that the series was shifting focus to John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No casting news has been announced regarding the role of John Stewart, but Wittrock and Irvine are no longer attached to the project.

The decision to mold the show around Stewart was made after the exit of former DC Films President Walter Hamada earlier in October, according to the outlet, but had "nothing to do" with Gunn and Peter Safran being elevated to their new co-CEO roles at DC Studios.

Previously, The Green Lantern was adapted into a 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular superhero and Blake Lively as his love interest Carol Ferris.