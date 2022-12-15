Why Henry Cavill Is Not Returning as Superman

Watch : Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Henry Cavill is hanging up his cape.

The actor, 39, recently revealed he won't be reprising his role as Superman in James Gunn's latest film.

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone," he announced in a Dec. 14 Instagram post. "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

The news may surprise followers as Cavill announced on Oct. 24 that he was coming back to play Clark Kent, even sharing a teaser image on Instagram and saying "the image you see in this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come." However, it appears that plans have since changed.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," Cavill continued. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."