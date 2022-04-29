Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Fires Back at Fan Asking Marvel to Replace Chris Pratt

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby No. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn whipped out his Star-Lord quad blaster to defend Chris Pratt from one Marvel fan.

The director, 55, clapped back at a fan on Twitter for suggesting that Marvel replace the actor—who has played Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians franchise since 2014—with Patrick Wilson instead.

The fan wrote: "Marvel. Hear me out. Just… replace him." The Twitter post also included a side-by-side comparison of Pratt and Wilson to show their resemblance.

It's safe to say that Gunn was having absolutely no part of it. "For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him?" he tweeted in response. "For something that someone else told you about him that's not true?"

Showing true galactic solidarity, he concluded his response, "Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

Gunn also responded to a now-privated tweet that, according to Yahoo Entertainment, asked the director if he was "cool" with Pratt attending a church that held homophobic views.