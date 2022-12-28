National Treasure's Justin Bartha Reveals Just How Close We Are to a Third Movie

When it comes to anticipation for a third National Treasure movie, Justin Bartha is happy to continue fanning the flames.
The actor, who stars as Riley Poole in the beloved Disney adventure films, recently reprised his role in the spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History, giving an update to what the hacker and his treasure hunting BFF Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) have been up to since viewers last caught up with them in 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets.
And as Justin recently noted, Riley referencing the film's titular Book of Secrets was an Easter egg he came up with.
"The Page 47 reference was something that I threw in there when we were filming," Justin told Variety Dec. 28. "I just had to."
And it's a reference that happens to hint at a third movie as in the scene, Riley teases that "Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years."
For The Hangover actor, it was a nod to the continued optimism that the franchise will one day continue.
"There is still hope for another movie," Justin said. "Nic is obviously doing great, one of the greatest ever. [Producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer] just had a big hit with Top Gun: Maverick, and he is doing great. The constant drum beat from the fans for a third movie just makes it a no-brainer for me."
As for what the contents of page 47 reveal—which viewers remain in the dark about more than a decade later—Justin is one of the very few who have been privy to the intel.
"Oh, I know it all but I can't tell you," he teased. "You will have to write your local Disney representative and get the movie made to find out."
Quick, somebody find a pen and paper!
But as Justin notes, the hope for a third National Treasure film isn't a pipe dream, either.
"There is a script. That's all I'll say," Justin explained. "There have been a few different scripts, actually, but the one thing that has to happen is for all the stars to align."
A major part of that alignment, he said, is director Jon Turteltaub, who helmed the 2004 film and its follow up.
"He is very smart and funny, and has a buoyancy to him that mirrors the tone of the movies," Justin continued. "I think he has to feel really comfortable and feel like he can see the movie before it happens—and it is getting closer to that."
In a recent conversation with E! News, Jerry himself hinted that he's motivated to get those stars aligned. On the topic of a third National Treasure film starring Nicolas Cage, the mega-producer said the process is "ongoing."
In the meantime, new episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History drop Wednesdays on Disney+.