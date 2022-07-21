Find Out the Other National Treasure Star Returning For the Disney+ Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Edge of History is keeping it all in the treasure-hunting family.

The upcoming Disney+ National Treasure series will feature Harvey Keitel reprising his role as FBI special agent Peter Sadusky, it was announced at 2022 Comic-Con on July 21.

In addition, fans got their first look at Lisette Olivera, who stars in the series as Jess, "a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who begins the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and recover a lost Pan-American treasure," according to the streamer.

In the teaser, a shadowy figure enters a room wearing a cowboy hat. Once in front of a cork board, Jess takes off the hat and looks into the camera with a sly smile.

Edge of History is the latest installment in the National Treasure franchise, which began with the 2004 original film, starring Nicolas Cage. The movie's sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets, also starring Cage, was released in 2007.