Exclusive

Jerry Bruckheimer Gives a Major Update About National Treasure 3

In an exclusive interview with E! News, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased that a third film in the franchise, starring Nicolas Cage, is still in the works.

By Alyssa Ray, Daniel Trainor Dec 21, 2022 10:07 PMTags
TVExclusivesDisneyNicolas CageCatherine Zeta-JonesCelebrities
Watch: National Treasure: Edge of History Series Cast Teases Juicy Easter Eggs

Benjamin Franklin Gates still has plenty more to uncover.

It's been 15 years since the last National Treasure movie, but in an exclusive interview with E! News, Jerry Bruckheimer teased that a third film starring Nicolas Cage as treasure hunter protector and cryptographer Gates is very much in development.

The mega-producer let the news slip while discussing the new National Treasure spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History, which is now streaming on Disney+.

"We said we'd like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let's come up with a new cast,'" Bruckheimer said. "At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that's ongoing."

In 2018, screenwriter Jon Turteltaub told Collider that a script for a potential third film—a follow-up to 2004's National Treasure and its 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets—was finished, but that money was holding everything up.

Thankfully, all signs are pointing to some positive progress being made—just look at Edge of History, which features two characters from the franchise reprising their roles. In addition to Harvey Keitel returning as former FBI agent Peter Sadusky, Justin Bartha, who plays Ben Gates' BFF and partner Riley Poole pops up.

photos
Secrets About the National Treasure Franchise

And he hints that the dynamic duo are still collaborating, noting, "Ben and I have been working on this super important thing for the last three, four, 15 years."

As for what that super important thing might be?

"Let's just say," Riley teases, "there's 47 reasons to be interested."

As National Treasure fans know, that's a direct reference to the second film, in which the President of the United States (Bruce Greenwood) tells Ben about a mysterious page 47 in the titular Book of Secrets, but its contents are never revealed to the audience.

So, it certainly sounds like a third film is in order.

Walt Disney Studios

In the meantime, National Treasure: Edge of History—as well as both National Treasure films—is available to stream on Disney+.

Trending Stories

1

RHONJ Trailer: See Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Face Off

2

Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role

3

Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

RHONJ Trailer: See Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Face Off

2

Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role

3

Rumer Willis Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Derek Richard Thomas

4

Eddie Cibrian Addresses “Untrue” Piper Perabo Affair Allegation

5

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple Projects in Works Before His Death