You’ll Adore This Look Into Harry Styles' Christmas Celebrations

Check out a rare glimpse of Harry Styles celebrating Christmas 2022 with his loved ones, courtesy of his mom Anne Twist.

When it comes to spreading holiday cheer, Harry Styles mom sleighs.

On Dec. 28, Anne Twist gave the singer's fans a gift in the form of Instagram photos from her family's Christmas celebration, including a selfie of herself standing with her son—clad in a yellow The North Face jacket—alongside his sister Gemma Styles and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski in a field.

The post, captioned "Christmas 2022," also featured images of a massive Christmas tree, a large vase filled with glittering gold ornaments resting in front of a lit fireplace, plus a long dinner table bearing a holiday feast of what appeared to be stewed carrots, pigs in a blanket, shepherd's pie, custard tarts and Romanesco cauliflower.

Earlier this month, Harry shared an Instagram post reflecting on his whirlwind year, which included his tour, his first leading acting role in Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling and his breakup from the director following a two-year relationship.

"2022 changed my life," Harry wrote, alongside a photo of himself standing onstage in an empty arena. "I can't begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I'll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H."

Want to see how your other favorite stars are spending the holidays? Just keep reading...

Instagram / Anne Twist
Harry Styles

The singer's mom Anne Twist shared photos of her holiday celebration with her son and daughter Gemma Styles, who brought along her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

Instagram
Janelle Brown, Madison Brush and Savannah Brown

The Sister Wives star, who separated from Kody Brown after nearly 30 years together in December, posted with daughters Madison Brush and Savannah Brown  for a festive family photo.

Instagram
Jana Kramer, Jolie Caussin, Jace Caussin

The "Nicest Thing" singer and her two kids, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 4, celebrated Christmas morning on Dec. 26 after they spent the holiday with their dad, Mike Caussin.

Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Gideon Burtka-Harris & Harper Burtka-Harris

The family celebrated together in New York, along with pups Ella, Spike and Gidget.

pierresnaps/Instagram
North West, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Saint West & Psalm West

The Kardashians star celebrated at the family Christmas Eve party with her kids North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Psalm West and Saint West

Kim held hands with her sons on Christmas Eve.

pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian & North West

The mother-daughter duo embraced a silly shot while dressed to the nines.

onthejlo.com
Jennifer Lopez

The singer threw a Hummingbird Christmas Party with family and friends. "This was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," she said in her newsletter. "We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

Instagram
Tia Mowry

Nearly three months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were breaking up after 14 years of marriage, the actress shared a glimpse inside their Christmas celebration with their kids, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4. "Family will ALWAYS be Family," she wrote alongside their Dec. 25 pics shared to Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Instagram
Christina Haack

The HGTV star, who shares daughter Taylor, 12 and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead, celebrated a "wonderful Christmas Eve," with her three kids and husband Josh Hall.

Instagram
Brooke Shields

"My heart is full this Christmas," the model, who is mom to daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, wrote alongside a photo of the trio. "Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star, who is mom to daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy, and son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, shared a glimpse at the family's Christmas traditions, writing, "Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours."

Instagram
Heidi Klum

The model shared a photo of her family, wearing Santa hats and holiday-themed pajamas, in front of their Christmas tree.

Instagram
Hilary Swank

The pregnant star showed off her baby bump in front of the tree, writing, "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle  So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take."

Instagram
Britney Spears

Britney was zen on Christmas with husband Sam Asghari. "A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way," he wrote on Instagram. "my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it."

Instagram
Halle Berry

The actress kept it casual with partner Van Hunt. As she captioned this selfie, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday!"

Instagram
Simu Liu

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu rang in the holidays at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's party.

Instagram
Diddy

The "Last Night" rapper shared a first glimpse at his newborn baby girl, Love, along with kids Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie in their Christmas family photo.

Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star shared a series of photos from the holiday spent with G Flip, writing, "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia! I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way."

Instagram
Nicole Kidman

The actress shared a glimpse of herself sitting in front of her well-decorated tree on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Elton John

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all my wonderful fans," the singer captioned a Dec. 25 Instagram video of himself thanking his fans for their support. "Thanks for making 2022 my best year ever."

Instagram
Tyra Banks

The legendary model struck a few cute poses while celebrating the holidays, calling herself "Tyra Claus" for the season.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

The actress once again proved she cloned herself in a picture with her kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Instagram
Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe & Tennessee Toth

"Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas," Reese Witherspoon captioned a sweet snap of her kids, "and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 

Instagram
Nick Cannon

The dad of 11, with one on the way, celebrated the holiday with his and Bre Tiesi's son Legendary Love.

Instagram
Al Roker

After leaving the hospital earlier this month, the Today weatherman is happy to be home with family: "From our family to yours, #merrychristmas."

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

"The Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," joked the daytime talk show host.

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host was feeling, as she put it, "merry merry."

Instagram
Mandy Moore

The singer-actress celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two. "From our family to yours," she captioned the sweet snap of her with husband Taylor Goldsmith and sons Gus, 22 months, and Ozzie, 2 months. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!"

 

Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer shared a kiss with boyfriend Jutes.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More
