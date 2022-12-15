Harry Styles Says 2022 "Changed My Life" in Message to Supporters One Month After Olivia Wilde Breakup

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Harry Styles knows nothing is the same as it was.

It's been a big year for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer—which is why he's taking time to send a message to his supporters.

"2022 changed my life," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on Dec. 15. "I can't begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I'll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H."

Alongside his message, Harry—who's been traveling nonstop for his Love On Tour shows—shared a black and white photo of himself dressed in sunglasses and an Adidas tracksuit, standing on an empty stadium stage.

Looking back, the former One Direction member did indeed have a golden year—which included headlining Coachella , starring in the People's Choice Award winning Don't Worry Darling, played 78 concerts in the U.S., South America and Europe in support of his album Harry's House.