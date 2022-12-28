Tom Brady Shares Glimpse Into Belated Christmas Celebration With His 3 Kids

Watch : Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Though Christmas looked a little different this year for Tom Brady, his celebration was a total touchdown.

The NFL quarterback had a belated holiday gathering with his kids this week after initially spending the holiday in Arizona as he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates took on the Cardinals. After securing a 19-16 win in overtime, Tom then reunited with eldest son Jack, 15—who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan—as well as kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10—who he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Merry Xmas," Tom captioned an Instagram Story photo of the trio standing in front of a Christmas tree, also adding three heart emojis. The pro athlete, 45—who officially called it quits with Gisele, 42, in October after 13 years of marriage—also shared a pic of five Christmas stockings, one for each of the kids and one for each of their dogs, Lua and Fluffy.