How Tom Brady Feels About Celebrating Christmas Late With His Kids Amid Football Season

All Tom Brady wants for Christmas is family time—and a big win.
On Dec. 24, the NFL quarterback won't be spending Christmas Eve with family at his house. Instead, he will be in an Arizona hotel preparing to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in a Christmas Day football game.
"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with," Tom shared on the Dec. 19 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "And I think that's what life's about…I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."
Tom and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The BRADY fashion designer also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
While the quarterback knows playing on holidays is part of the NFL season, Tom can't complain. After all, he knows everyone has some obstacles in their place of work.
"I talked to a businessman," Tom said on his podcast. "He was like, ‘God, all your injuries over the years.' I said, ‘Yeah, football's a tough sport. There's a lot of injuries to deal with.' And he goes, ‘Look, I've been a businessman all these years so there's a lot of s--t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.' And I said, you're right."
Tom acknowledges that while he "may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments… other people are dealing with s--t too. And that's good perspective to have."
Before Christmas arrives, Tom's ex-wife is treating their two kids to a special holiday in the sun. In an Instagram post from Brazil, Gisele said she was "recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]."
The tropical getaway comes nearly two months after Gisele and Tom announced their split after 13 years of marriage. The pair said they came to the decision amicably and "wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals Dec. 25 at 5:20 p.m. PST on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)