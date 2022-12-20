How Tom Brady Feels About Celebrating Christmas Late With His Kids Amid Football Season

Watch : Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

All Tom Brady wants for Christmas is family time—and a big win.

On Dec. 24, the NFL quarterback won't be spending Christmas Eve with family at his house. Instead, he will be in an Arizona hotel preparing to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in a Christmas Day football game.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with," Tom shared on the Dec. 19 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "And I think that's what life's about…I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."

Tom and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The BRADY fashion designer also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.