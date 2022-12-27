Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him With Christmas Message

Watch : Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday

Aaron Carter's spirit is being kept alive through his loved ones.

On Dec. 25, the late singer's fiancée Melanie Martin shared a clip from her holiday festivities surrounded by family and friends as well as their 13-month-old son Prince.

"We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever," she captioned her post. "Love your mini-me and hunni."

The video also showed off an ornament of angel wings in the shape of a heart that has Aaron's name written in the middle.

Melanie and Aaron—who passed away on Nov. 5 at the age of 34—went public with their relationship in January 2020, with their engagement following months later in June. They welcomed their son Prince in November 2021.