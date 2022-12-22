Former Vanderpump Rules Star Kristen Doute Debuts New Relationship with Podcast Co-Host

Watch : Kristen Doute's 1st Interview Since "Vanderpump Rules" Firing

Kristen Doute won't be alone under the mistletoe this holiday season.

After splitting from her boyfriend of two years, Alex Menache, in June, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she's dating her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast co-host Luke Broderick on the podcast's Dec. 21 episode.

"Luke and I are f--king dating, you guys," she announced. "And all of my friends who have listened to our podcast were like, 'Yeah, it sounds really obvious.'"

But according to the former Bravo star—who was let go from VPR in June 2020 with co-star Stassi Schroeder—her relationship with Luke is not something she intended to start.

"I battled with being your person," she explained. "I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone's girlfriend again just kind of threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother."

Kristen continued, "I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple of years and then having s--t fall apart, to be honest."