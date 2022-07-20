How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Handled First Days of Filming With Ex James Kennedy

Get ready to see a whole "new vibe" from Raquel Leviss.
The Vanderpump Rules star recently started filming season 10 of the hit Bravo series following her breakup from co-star James Kennedy. While working with your former fiancé would be awkward for most, Raquel says she and James are taking the high road.
"We're being cordial," Raquel exclusively told E! News at the Schwartz & Sandy's opening party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on July 19. "I haven't seen James since we broke up basically so last week was a new kind of situation to be in. But so far so good. I think we just want the best for each other and supporting each other in that way."
Raquel admitted she spent time "mentally preparing" to be around James this summer. She added of their reunion on camera, "I saw him at SUR for the first time so I was working and just trying to stay focused on my tables and not think too much about him, because why work yourself up like that?"
Raquel and James, who were together for five years, officially split in December 2021 just seven months after getting engaged. Since then, James has started dating girlfriend Ally Lewber while Raquel has leaned on VPR besties Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix.
Raquel also revealed she's gotten very close to Tom Sandoval.
"I feel like he's become one of my best friends lately," she told E!. "He just is so in touch with himself and fully accepting of who he is and so confident. I feel like he looks at me like a little sister and is supporting me in such a kind way. He's a really great guy."
As for what to expect from Vanderpump Rules season 10, Raquel teased "drama" (shocker!), adding, "I'm just going with the flow and trying to have fun."
"It's a new vibe for me and I'm finding my independence," she said.
Inside the Schwartz & Sandy's bash, Raquel spent lots of timing hanging out with co-star Peter Madrigal while James split his time between DJing, cuddling with Ally and filming for the show.
Scroll through the photos below for everything we know about Vanderpump Rules season 10.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo