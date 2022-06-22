Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache, Shuts Down Rumors on Ex Carter

There must be something in the water at SUR, because another Vanderpump Rules star is now single.
Kristen Doute confirmed that she split from Alex Menache, her boyfriend of two years, on June 22. She took to Instagram Stories to share a touching message about moving out of the home she and Alex have shared for just six months, writing, "moving day is hard. leaving memories behind is even harder. sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love."
"bye beautiful home," Kristen added in another Story. "we had so many awesome memories... as heavy as it is, my current mood is gratitude."
The Bravo alum also responded to several comments speculating about a possible split. On her most recent post, one user pointed out that Kristen and Alex were no longer following each other on Instagram, to which she replied, "every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end."
Elsewhere, Kristen was less ambiguous. One user left a comment on a Vanderpump Rules fan page expressing hope that Alex would be "the one" for Kristen, and she actually agreed, responding, "same, but it didn't work out. Alex is a wonderful man who I love and respect very much."
After Kristen's social media escapades, it didn't take long for fans to start speculating that she had reunited with her ex-boyfriend Brian Carter—who went by Carter when he was featured on Vanderpump Rules—especially since she recently hinted they're on good terms by publicly wishing him a happy birthday. About a week before moving out, Kristen shared a sweet photo of Carter with her dog, captioned, "Happy birthday Carts!"
However, Kristen has since denied the reunion rumors. In response to a comment that predicted she'd "go back to Carter," Kristen wrote, "Carter and I are friends. Nothing more. Period. Everyone stop speculating."
Kristen and Carter dated for three years but eventually split in 2019. She went public with Alex in March 2020, although he was never featured on Vanderpump Rules since Kristen was fired that same year.
