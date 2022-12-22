Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Rocks Her "Storks Illustrated" Swimsuit Look in Black Bikini

Watch : Chrissy Teigen REACTS to Comments About Her Pregnancy

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids are spending it with some fun in the sun.

The cookbook author, who is expecting a baby with the singer, took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to share a sweet snap from the family's day at the beach. The photo showed Chrissy and her 4-year-old son Miles walking through the surf and gave followers another glimpse at her baby bump as she wore a black bikini by Monday Swimwear.

"Storks illustrated?" the Cravings writer, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Luna, captioned the post. "I don't know."

While Chrissy has posed for Sports Illustrated several times over the years, John noted in the comments that "'Storks Illustrated' is some of your best work." And he wasn't the only fan of the photo.

"Call us," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's account added, "we're waiting by the phone."

It won't be long before another little one joins Chrissy and John on their family vacations. However, the Lip Sync Battle star noted that some social media users seem to be growing a little impatient.

"'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr,'" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 19 about the messages she's read, "how do you think I feel thank u."