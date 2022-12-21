Jillian Michaels' No-Bulls--t Health Advice Will Actually Help You Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Watch : Jillian Michaels Gets Love Advice From Maria Menounos

Thanks to Jillian Michaels, you just might stick to your New Year's resolutions.

With 2023 only a few weeks away, there's no better time to start thinking about the goals you want to tackle next year. And if health is one of your priorities, Jillian offered her unfiltered, but totally useful advice on how to actually stay on track.

"Health is work," she put it simply in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Just like a healthy relationship, a healthy career, it's work. Work with purpose becomes passion; work without it feels punishing."

When it comes to creating specific health goals for yourself, the Keeping It Real podcast host said finding out why you want to reach them is key.

"Are you trying to get pregnant? Do you want to live to meet your grandchildren? Do you want to feel better when you're in the bedroom with your significant other?'" Jillian posed, adding, "Going into the New Year, what do you give a s--t about and how is your life going to be better?"