Anyone else starting to feel the social distancing malaise?

As we remain hunkered down at home amid continued calls for extreme social distancing throughout this global coronavirus pandemic, we know we can't be the only ones who are battling the urge to just flop down on the couch and eat all the snack food in sight as we binge Tiger King for the 677235th time. With the days all beginning to blur into one another, finding the motivation to do just about anything else is becoming tougher and tougher. (Not that there's anything wrong with having the inclination or giving in to it every once in a while. These are remarkable times, and self-care is paramount. Be kind to yourself and take a break when you need one.)

But for those of us who are looking for the kick in the butt we need to make sure that we come out the other side of this crisis with our waistlines, our wallets and our sanity intact, we've got your back. In fact, we turned to Jillian Michaels, the queen of motivation herself, who shared all the tips and tricks you need to keep yourself on track.