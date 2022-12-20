Rosie O'Donnell’s Son Blake Is Engaged After Broadway Show Proposal

Blake O'Donnell is engaged.
Rosie O'Donnell's 23-year-old son proposed to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt while attending The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway on Dec. 18. As seen in a photo shared by his mother, Blake got down on one knee in the audience of the iconic Majestic Theatre to pop the question. The newly-engaged couple were then pictured with Hillary Clinton, who was also in attendance at the musical, according to Rosie.
"Last night—my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him—and she said yes," the A League of Their Own star wrote on Dec. 19. "The crowd clapped—and hillary clinton was there too—i cried all through phantom of the opera—wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family."
Friends commented on the sweet post with well wishes with Audra MacDonald writing, "Congrats Ro!!!! I remember when you first brought him home. So beautiful!"
Meanwhile, White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza wrote, "GO BLAKEYYYYYY GOOOO," and Debra Messing chimed in with a simple "Congratulations!"
Blake also shared the happy news on social media, posting photos of Teresa with her new engagement ring. One selfie showed the bride-to-be holding up her hand to reveal a large sparkler on her wedding ring finger, while Blake and Teresa were pictured holding hands on top of the play's program in another snap.
"I liked it so I (finally) put a ring on it," he wrote on Dec. 19 on Instagram. "I can't wait to start the next chapter in our lives together, and I'm so grateful to be doing it with my ride or die."
And the setting for the proposal was no accident: The Phantom of the Opera holds a special place in Blake and Teresa's hearts.
For Halloween 2021, Blake and Teresa dressed as the Phantom and Christine from the popular musical. Alongside photos of their epic costumes, Blake wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31, "Angel of music."