A League of Their Own Stars Explain Differences Between Show and Movie

Watch : A League of Their Own Series Embraces Queer Stories

There might not be crying in baseball, but there is room to change it.

Prime Video's A League of Their Own, premiering Aug. 12, takes the classic 1992 A League of Their Own movie, starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Tom Hanks and Rosie O'Donnell, and flips it on its head.

Starring and co-created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, the series modernizes and diversifies the tale of the Rockford Peaches—which felt like a necessity, even for diehard fans of the original.

"I loved the film and I feel like it told some of the stories of some women in that generation who dreamed of playing baseball," Jacobson exclusively told E! News. "Our show is attempting to tell a lot more of the stories that were overlooked in the movie. We're opening up the lens a little bit to the full generation of women who wanted to play baseball."

For instance, the queer love story between Jacobson's character Carson and Greta, the character played by her real-life friend of 15 years D'Arcy Carden.

"Carson falls for Greta. We wanted the audience to immediately fall for Greta as well," Jacobson said. "She's got this mystery. She's got this charm, this charisma."