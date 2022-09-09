A Murder Mystery Series Set Against The Phantom of the Opera Is Coming to Peacock

Watch : Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods"

All I Ask of You is to listen up about Peacock's new series.

On Sept. 9, the NBCUniversal streamer landed a "darkly comedic murder mystery anthology series" titled The Show Must Go On, E! News can confirm. Each season will take place in the days leading up to a major live televised event—and the first just so happens to be a fictitious version of the world-famous musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

That's right: For the first time in history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will be used as part of a television series.

Season one is set behind the scenes during a fictional staging of the musical. Per the Peacock project's logline, The Phantom of the Opera's cast and crew will have to not only put on a giant live production of the beloved musical, but also contend with "endless production problems, warring stars, mounting network pressures, and, oh yeah, the gruesome and untimely death of one of the leads."