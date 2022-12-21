Did You Spot the Mad Men Easter Egg in Emily in Paris Season 3? Here's What We Know

Watch : Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins REACTS to Kim Cattrall Cameo Rumors

Was there really a Mad Men Easter egg in Emily in Paris season three? Well, oui!

In episode two, titled "What's It All About...," Emily (Lily Collins) is left perplexed over her relationship status with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). And so, the marketing maven reaches out to her boyfriend over text, during which the conversation is splashed across the screen.

Of course, since there's little talking in this scene, a classic French anthem is chosen to fill the silence: "Zou Bisou Bisou," which was first made famous thanks to respective performances by actresses Gillian Hills and Sophia Loren in the 1960s.

However, fans of Mad Men are surely to recognize the song, as Jessica Paré—who played Megan Draper on four seasons of the AMC drama—famously performed the love song in season five's two-episode premiere, titled "A Little Kiss." E! News can confirm that it is, in fact, this rendition that made it's way into the new season of Emily in Paris.

For those who need a refresher on the notable Mad Men scene, Megan sexily serenades her husband Don Draper (Jon Hamm) with her version of "Zou Bisou Bisou" on his 40th birthday. And it's not just Don who enjoys the performance, as his co-workers—played by John Slattery, Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss, Rich Sommer, among others—all happily look on.