Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty

Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star.

The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix series, complimented her during an appearance on the Dec. 16 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The blush-worthy moment went down after Drew admitted to cast members of Emily in Paris that her childhood crush was Darth Vader during the show. When Drew asked Lucien how he got his start in the industry, the British actor took his chance by quipping in the middle of his story, "I'll be your Darth Vader, by the way. Whenever you need."

As for how Drew reacted? Her jaw hit the floor and she teased, "Wow! We have to go to a quick break."

The 47-year-old then threw it back to Lucien asking him, "Who's your childhood fantasy, out of curiosity?"