Kate Walsh Teases "Great Triangle" in Emily in Paris Season 3

Watch : Emily in Paris Season 3: Kate Walsh Says Best Is Yet to Come

The City of Light might want to brace for a fight.

Kate Walsh, who plays Emily's (Lily Collins) American boss Madeline Wheeler on Netflix's Emily in Paris, exclusively teased to E! News that the show's highly-anticipated third season, which drops Dec. 21 on the streamer, will more than satiate its dedicated fan base.

"They should be excited because it's the best season yet," Walsh said. "It's more fabulous, more gorgeous locations. It really felt like Paris, and France in general, really just opened their doors to us. They were like, ‘What do you need? We'll give it.'"

What the city gave, apparently, is a playground for continued drama for Emily—who struggles to choose between working for Madeline and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), the titular character's Parisian boss.

"The first three episodes are bananas," Walsh revealed. "There's a great triangle you'll see between Philippine's character Sylvie, Emily and Madeline, my character, that's just great."

At the end of season two, Sylvie asked Emily to leave Savoir join her new marketing firm—setting the scene for season three.

Suffice to say, onlookers might want to be on high alert for any thrown baguettes.