Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official

Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old registered nurse and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.

Alex, 47, captioned the festive photo, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," and added the hashtags "family," "joy" and "grateful."

The pair have been linked romantically since October when photographers spotted them out in New York City.

The romance marks Alex's first public relationship since he and Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement in April 2021 after four years together.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo said in a joint statement at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."